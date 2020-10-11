Menu
Kyle Scott Hart
1986 - 2020
BORN
1986
DIED
2020

Kyle Scott Hart

1986 - 2020

Kyle S. Hart, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 8, 2020. Kyle was born in Racine on January 17, 1986, son of Jeffrey Hart and Gail Juoni.

Kyle graduated from J.I. Case High School "Class of 2004". He proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was last employed with Fisher Precise. In his spare time, Kyle enjoyed fishing and golfing. Above all, he loved spending time with his daughter and attending her events, never missing one.

Kyle will be dearly missed by his daughter, Kyleigh; mother, Gail Juoni (Doug Westerman); father, Jeff Hart (Jutta Kennedy); brother and sister, Allan (Kari Villalpando) Hart, Kelly (Jaime) Gonzalez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at noon. Interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the family for a memorial in Kyleigh's name have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Journal Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
