Lawrin C. Arent

1954 - 2020

Lawrin C. Arent, 66, peacefully entered enteral life November 4th, 2020 after a courageous battle with Congenital Heart Failure. Lawrin was born August 28th, 1954 in Racine, WI to Ralph Charles and Mary Ruth (Kobar). As a youth Lawrin was what his siblings would describe as "a wild one with a gentle soul" he enjoyed being outdoors on his families Apple Farm and caring for his dog Pete and pet chicken Herbie. While his beloved pets would change throughout his life, his love and admiration for nature would remain a constant part of him. Hunting, back 40 bon fires and late nights in the garage enjoying music were the places you would often find Lawrin enjoying life. Annual off-road racing and camping trips were always a fruitful adventure with Lawrin, many would say these were the best days of the summer. After leaving Horlick High School in 1972 he went on to become a Union worker with Chrysler in Kenosha Wi where he remained until his retirement it 2007. Lawrin was passionate about his union work and his love for his country. This patriotism could be seen in everything he did including his generous charitable contributions and eclectic memorabilia collections. When not working at Chrysler Lawrin would often tend bar at local taverns around Racine County where he is remembered by his welcoming smile and laid-back personality. Surrounding himself with friends and family whenever he could, Lawrins door was always known to be open. We are forever grateful for the legacy of kindness and freedom that is Lawrin.

Lawrin is survived by his children; Rebecca -Thatcher- Lee Arent (Michael Keeran), Erik Goslawski and Bryan Goslawski. Grandchildren; Brady Keeran, Ayden Goslawski, Harper Jo Goslawski and Ezrah Goslawski. Longtime partner Cheryl Olson. Siblings; Melvin, Kevin and Jacqeline Bennett (Arent). Lawrin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Allen and dear friend and first love of his life Penny Jo Flaminio.

Per his wishes, Lawrin has been cremated, a celebration of life will be planned for summer of 2021

Memorial donations can be sent to The Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org PO Box 867 Menomonee Falls, Wi 53052