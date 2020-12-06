Lenia Mae Clayton(Nee: Barton)

6-4-35 –11-28-20

RACINE - Lenia Mae Clayton, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, June 4, 1935, daughter of the late Robert and Montrosia (Nee: Harris) Barton and had been a Racine resident since 2003.

In 1952 she was united in marriage to Edward Clayton who preceded her in death. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Andrews Temple, Chicago, IL. Lenia was devoted to and loved cooking and for her family and others. She would feed the whole neighborhood.

She will be dearly missed, especially, by Shana Clayton, her beloved granddaughter who was caregiver during her senior years! Her children, Edward Clayton Jr., Margaret Clayton Carpenter, Randy (Vanessa) Clayton, Earnest Clayton, Samuel Boyd; 12 other grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Joe Barton, Lucille Barton, Marie Woods; host of other relatives and friends will truly miss her, too. In addition to her parents, husband and dear friend Robert L. Clay she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Clayton; son-in-law, James (Jim) Carpenter, four sisters and four brothers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Mrs. Clayton's life will be held at a later date. Notification will be given a month in advance.

The family extends a very special thank you to Lenia's caregiver, her granddaughter, Shana Clayton, for her loving and compassionate care. Shana you did an exceptional job caring for Momma (Granny)! You are very much LOVED and appreciated!

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com