Leo C. Baker

RACINE - Leo C. Baker, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
