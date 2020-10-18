Leo C. Baker

RACINE - Leo C. Baker, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com