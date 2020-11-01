Leonard E. Lewins

September 10, 1932 - October 25, 2020

Lewins, Leonard E. age 88, of Waterford, passed away on October 25, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI.

He was born September 10, 1932 in Green Bay to Henry and Irene (nee. Heraly) Lewins. Leonard was one of eleven children. Following school, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force in California and Guam. On June 26, 1957 he married Beverly Cardinal in Green Bay. They moved to Cudahy, WI where he began a new job at Delco Electronics as an electrical technician and worked there for 15 years. Leonard was a man of many talents. He tackled a big career change, developing subdivisions, building homes, and buying and selling real estate. Amongst his many interests, hunting was at the top of Leonard's list. His hunting trips took him throughout Wisconsin as well as Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, and Africa. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and driving his Corvette, playing horseshoes and fishing in his pond or at his cabin up north. Sadly, missed by family and friends.

Survived by longtime companion, Karmen Kautz and her sons and hunting companion's, Jeff and Greg Shertz; Leonard's children, Robert Lewins of Union Grove, WI, Robin (David) Huening of Rochester, WI, Diane (Rick Badisch) Grochowski of Waukesha, WI, and Linda (Tim) Culp of Waterford, WI; grandchildren, Sarah (Bob) Wright, Chris Huening, Angie (Mike) LaConte, Heather Lewins, Kelsey Lewins, and Carli Fell, along with seven great-grandchildren. Further survived by sisters, Leola Baenen, and Laverne (Jerry) Williquetter; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his former wife Beverly Lewins-Vlcek, brothers, Lester, Irvin, Leleand, Leroy, Larry and Vernon Lewins; sisters, Lorraine and Loretta; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, WI 53185. Prayer services with Deacon Jim Nichol begin at 6 PM. A toast with a beer (Leonard's wishes) and some good food and stories to follow. A special Thank You to all the nurses and staff at Veterans Home along with Aurora Hospice who cared for him in his last days.

