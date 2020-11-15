Lillian J. Mikulecky

May 24, 1927 - November 11, 2020

RACINE - Lillian J. Mikulecky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Julia and Frank Molnar on May 24, 1927, the youngest of six children. She attended Wm. Horlick High School, and while working at Greene Manufacturing she met her future husband, Lloyd Mikulecky and was united to him in marriage on April 23rd, 1949. Together they raised six children and she was fiercely proud of all of them.

She loved to cook and since there was always something being prepared, we never went home empty handed but well supplied with delicious food. She loved hosting family gatherings and made famous her holiday ham and her Hungarian stuffed cabbage, both of which could never be recreated nearly as well by anyone. Our gatherings will never be the same without her laughter and sense of humor which kept us all quite entertained. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and Door County with her husband who passed away in 2017, just days after they celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family. Lillian is survived by her children, Janice (Brian) Nelson, JoAnn Anderson, Susan (Ron) Eifler, Thomas (Terry) Mikulecky, Robert (Linda) Mikulecky, James (Shari) Mikulecky; grandchildren, Joel (Nicole) Nelson, Kelli (Chris) Kaminski, Kevin Nelson, Matthew (Alexa) Anderson, Mindy (Mark) Poffenberger, Dr.Aaron (Sascha) Eifler, Evan Eifler, Jared Mikulecky, Jennah (Matthew) Glassen, Angela (Ivan) Pavlovic, Joshua Mikulecky, Lindsey Mikulecky, Justin Mikulecky; great-grandchildren, Drew Madson, Jacob, Josiah, Miley, Maddy, Maya and Jase Nelson, Reese, Noah and Keagan Kaminski, Autumn and Matthew Anderson, Kenzie, Brinley and Jaxson Poffenberger, Kiran Eifler, Stella, Rowan and Emmerson Glassen and Colt Pavlovic. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Julia Molnar, her brothers, Frank Jr., Jim, John, and Steve Molnar, and by her sister, Irene Steinbrink and others.

Due to Covid 19 there will be a private funeral service for the immediate family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Those wishing to watch via live stream may click on the link above her obituary on the funeral home's website before the service begins.

