Linda Kimmons

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on TODAY Saturday, October 10, 2020 4:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 3:00pm until the time of service. Interment will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Graceland Cemetery. The procession will leave from the front gate at 10:00am.

Please visit the funeral home website for Linda's full obituary and the link information for the live stream of her service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Journal Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Oct
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
procession will leave from the front gate of Graceland Cemetery
Oct
12
Interment
Graceland Cemetery
