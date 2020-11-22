Menu
Linda M. Michel

Linda M. Michel

RACINE - Linda M. Michel, 73, passed away in Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Tuesday, November 24th, at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be held in the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. The Mass will be live streamed, starting at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Racine Kiwanis Foundation, St. Lucy Catholic Church, or Donate Life Wisconsin. Due to the church requirements masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave.
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
6:30p.m.
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave.
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
6:30p.m.
Livestreamed
