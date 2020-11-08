Ljilijana Radojicic (nee: Zivkovic)

1933 - 2020

Racine- Ljiljana Zivkovic Radojicic, or as all her friends called her Lillian, was born May 7, 1933 in Smederevo, Serbia to Dimitrije Zivkovic and Dragoslava Stefanovic Zivkovic. Lillian had two sisters and one brother that she loved dearly Cana, Mira and Zika.

During her youth she enjoyed school and books. However, due to World War II and her parents divorce she had to live with extended family members between Smederevo and Zrenjanin. She was especially close to the Djurdjevic family who shaped her young life and fostered her love of learning.

When she was 19 she worked for the Narodna Banka in Smederevo where she met the handsome Velibor (Bora) Radojicic. They fell in love, married and left their country, the former Yugoslavia. They told everyone they were going away to honeymoon, however their intentions were to flee the communist regime in Yugoslavia. While living in an Austrian deportation camp for 2 years, they had their first child - Konstantina (Koko) Cattran. They stayed in Austria until they were able to immigrate to the United States. Together they crossed the ocean, entering America through Ellis Island for a better life. They knew no one here, and were given assistance to live in Chicago. Upon meeting another Serbian couple with relatives from Chicago, they traded places. Lillian, Bora and Koko then settled down in Racine, WI. There they added to their family with two additional adored daughters, Mimi Radojicic (Rodriguez) and Dina Radojicic (Swanson). Lillian and the kids loved to go on walks through the park, city, and lakefront, and were the favorite subject matter for Bora's family photos.

Lillian worked for Rainfair making raincoats, but took evening classes at Gateway and received her degree in Accounting. Always a strong advocate for workers rights, she joined the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU) as their office manager and oversaw the activities for garment factory workers throughout Wisconsin. She was an outspoken supporter for this group and could be found at convention centers, rallies and political events. In her spare time, she also participated in the Racine Women's Club and PTA for Racine Unified Schools. As she grew older, Lilijana became a fierce Democrat, while Velibor remained a staunch Republican. This led to many lively debates at home, but they still loved each other. These political discussions instilled similar spirits in their children to this day.

Lillian or Mama as so many people called her was always ready to give a hug to everyone she met. She enjoyed opera, sweets and family.

She is survived by sons in law Chuck Cattran, Andy Rodriguez and Seth Swanson. Family friends including her dear neighbor Carol, Janet Kujawa, Dede Doerflinger, Dale Floyd, Mary Jo Kopf along with many others who will miss her dearly. Lillian became the proud grandmother of Nada, Andy, Ava, Seth Arley and Audrey. And an even prouder Great Grandmother of Ellie.

Due to the COVID pandemic private family services will be held.

