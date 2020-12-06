Lois Louise Nondorf

September 5, 1935 - December 1, 2020

Of Racine - Lois Louise Nondorf, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Lois was born in Chowchilla, CA September 5, 1935 to the late Melvin and Florence (Nee: Meade) Lackey.

Lois was united in marriage to George Nondorf, November 6, 1954 at the Hitching post in Las Vegas, NV. Together they raised a beautiful family traveling from California to Wisconsin in 1973. Lois was a homemaker for many years and after the girls were grown and had families of their own, Lois went to work at The Farm Family Restaurant for twenty-five years. She enjoyed her time there with the regular customers and many friendships she formed along the way. Above all it was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids that she cherished most. Holidays and family celebrations were her favorite times and she enjoyed the chaos of a large extended family.

Surviving are her husband George of 66 years, daughters, Kathy (Terence) Van Parys, Marcy (Curt) Kasabian, Christine (Joseph) Muhlenbeck, Gigi (James) Hansen; 9 grandchildren, Michael (Laurie) Van Parys, Carlos Van Parys, Season (Jason) Hofner, Ty (Julie) Ewing, Brian (Jenna) Kaprelian, Ciara Kaprelian (Aaron Blonski), Chase (Jenna) Hansen, Cord (Samantha) Hansen, Cameron Hansen (Hannah Hecht); 21 great grandchildren (Mason, Madison, Makayla, Collin, Caleb, Samantha, Chance, Piper, Tristan, Trinity, Caden, Rilynn, Cole, Evelyn, Jameson, Jackson, Grace, Levi, Ruby, Emma, and Harper) and very special friend Kenny (Phyllis) Acker.

Lois was the matriarch of her family and although she will be dearly missed, her spirit will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were all privileged to have known her.

Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of Lois's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials to Hope Safe House have been suggested by the family.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Ascension Hospice and Aurora Home Health for their loving and compassionate care.

