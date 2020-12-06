Louis A. Rannow Sr.

May 17, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Louis A. Rannow Sr., age 93, was reunited with his beloved wife Marilyn, Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, May 17, 1927, son of the late Albert and Margaret (Nee:Lenzke) Rannow.

Louie graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1945" and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947. On May 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Marilyn T. Frank. They were married for 64 years before Marilyn passed away January 6, 2013. Louis was employed by Western Publishing Co for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. When his children were growing up Louis served as Corps Director of the Junior Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and fishing. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather "Papa" who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Susan Haas, Patricia Rigby, Louis (Karen) Rannow Jr, Margaret "Peggy" (Thomas) Nielsen, Judith (Paul) Erickson; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; in-laws, Geri Rannow, John and Bernie Frank, Anthony Frank; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth and sons-in-law, Ronald Haas and Terry Rigby.

Due to Covid private family services will be held followed by entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32.

Memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin have been suggested.

