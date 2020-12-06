Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis A. Rannow Sr.
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Louis A. Rannow Sr.

May 17, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Louis A. Rannow Sr., age 93, was reunited with his beloved wife Marilyn, Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, May 17, 1927, son of the late Albert and Margaret (Nee:Lenzke) Rannow.

Louie graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1945" and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947. On May 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Marilyn T. Frank. They were married for 64 years before Marilyn passed away January 6, 2013. Louis was employed by Western Publishing Co for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. When his children were growing up Louis served as Corps Director of the Junior Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and fishing. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather "Papa" who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Susan Haas, Patricia Rigby, Louis (Karen) Rannow Jr, Margaret "Peggy" (Thomas) Nielsen, Judith (Paul) Erickson; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; in-laws, Geri Rannow, John and Bernie Frank, Anthony Frank; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth and sons-in-law, Ronald Haas and Terry Rigby.

Due to Covid private family services will be held followed by entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32.

Memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.