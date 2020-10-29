Menu
Lucille Katherine Hardie

Hardie, Lucille Katherine (nee. Kreuscher) age 92 of Waterford passed peacefully with family at her side on Sunday October 25, 2020.

Visitation Friday October 30, 2020 from 10:30-12:00 Noon at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 145 South 6th Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Services will begin at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Joshua Conradt officiating. Burial at Rochester Cemetery following services.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family (George Hardie) to be distributed as per Lucille's wishes.

Family wishes to Thank Aurora at Home Hospice and Aurora Cancer Care.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
Mealy Funeral Home
