Lyndell Carl Hayes

December 28, 1927 – October 9, 2020

RACINE – Lyndell C. Hayes, 92, received the promise of eternal life on October 9, 2020. He was born in Florence, Alabama, on December 28, 1927, son of the late Lonnie and Lillian Grace (Née: Beard) Hayes.

Lyndell was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Virginia Vaughn, on September 10, 1954, in Kaiser, Arkansas.

Lyndell and Virginia moved to Wisconsin in 1959. They have been long time members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Racine. Lyndell was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. His grandchildren would testify that he could tell a story like no one else. Lyndell was a true family man and loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Lyndell leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 66 years, Virginia Hayes; daughters, Janice (Jim) Brumback, Phyllis (Jack) Eisel; grandchildren, Andrew (Stacy) Koch, Stephen O'Neil, Meghan (Jonathan) Hunt, Grace (Luis) Noriega, David Koykkari, Danny Koykkari; siblings, Lenora Hayes, Will (Sandy) Hayes, Don (Nancy) Hayes; and 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by brothers, Adrian, Chester, Louis Gene, and Kenneth and sister Vivian.

A celebration of Lyndell's life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:00am, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1400 Warwick Way. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to Habitat for Humanity or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

