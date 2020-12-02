Margaret BuchaklianNee; Tooroian

February 13, 1928 - November 29, 2020

RACINE - Margaret Buchaklian, age 92, passed away unexpectedly at her home with family on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Margaret was born in Waukegan, IL on February 13, 1928, daughter of the late Garabed and Mariam Tooroian.

On July 10, 1948, Margaret married Paul Buchaklian at St. Mesrob Armenian Church in Racine, WI, where she was a longtime member. She and Paul shared 34 beautiful years together before Paul preceded her in death in 1982. Margaret was employed at Barkley's Printing for 34 years before retiring in 2016. She also helped her friends at Cecelia's Catering. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed crocheting, reading, word searches, watching game shows, and cross stitch. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her 7 grandchildren. She loved supporting them at their school functions and sporting events. One of her favorite things to do with her grandchildren was to teach them how to make Armenian food. Margaret was the best cook!

Margaret was an amazing, kind, and strong woman who was loved my many. She will be dearly missed by her children, Kirk (Lauri) Buchaklian, Michael (Priscilla) Buchaklian, David (Heather) Buchaklian, Lori Buchaklian; grandchildren, Mary, Ani and Kara, Megan (fiancé, Charles Heller) and Leah, Alyssa, and Garisen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her sons Gary and Paul Jr., her sister Soolton (Sue) and her husband, Robert Buchaklian, and her brother-in-law, Jack Buchaklian and his wife, Grace.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service will be held at on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30am. To view the church and gravesite services online, go to Margaret's page at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services option and then Live Stream.

Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Church, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com