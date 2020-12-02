Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Mae Adler

Margaret Mae Adler

Margaret Mae Adler, 99, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Monday, November 23, 2020. She died just a few months shy of her 100th birthday.

We are sad we cannot share the celebration of her life with all who loved her in person, but please join us virtually by going to the funeral home's website and clicking on this link under her obituary https://youtu.be/aUqM9XK7XHo on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Halo would be gratefully accepted. Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
https://youtu.be/aUqM9XK7XHo
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.