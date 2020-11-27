Marguerite D. Pauze

11/11/1929 - 11/21/2020

CALEDONIA - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mom of Mary (Jerry) Braunsdorf, Michelle (special friend Carl Bogatzki), Marcia (Dan) Perdzock, Maurice Pauze and Marilyn (Tom) Garlie. Dear grandma of David (Jessica) Braunsdorf, Daniel Braunsdorf, Nicole (Andy) Shortslef, Heather (Ryan) Tarczewski, Jonathan (Annie) Braunsdorf, Dustin Perdzock, Amber (Sherman) Lackey, Kimberly (Scott) Sukkert, Micheal (special friend Moriah) Garlie and Emily Garlie. Cherished great grandmother of Carter Perdzock, Samuel Braunsdorf, Colette Braunsdorf, Joshua Braunsdorf, Christopher Sukkert, Abigail Sukkert, Alexandra Sukkert and Elliott Sukkert. Best friend and prayer warrior Betty Willms. Also so survived by nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her 9 siblings.

Marguerite lived her faith sharing it with her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Even in sickness she was guiding people to Jesus. She loved gardening, prayer group, baking, cooking for others, uno, rummy royal, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and Christmas music. Her favorite candy butterscotch and root beer candy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 County Rd. G., Caledonia from 9-11:30am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment St. Louis Catholic Church.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Masks are required.

