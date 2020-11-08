Maria Villalpando

1928 - 2020

Sturtevant - Maria Villalpando, age 91, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Maria was born in Florence, KS on December 9, 1928, daughter of the late Anastacio and Catalina (nee: Villalobos) Villalpando.

Maria cherished her family and had a great affinity and love for pets and animals. She was the proud owner of Aqualand Pet Center and Magic Touch grooming salon. She was a dedicated member of the former Cristo Rey Catholic Church, now St. Patrick's. Always creative and artistic, Maria enjoyed drawing and various crafts, but especially making special trinkets for her grand and great grandchildren. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Maria will be dearly missed by her children, Gil Melendez III, Guillermina (Adolfo) Diaz, Rita (Agustin) Flores, Gerardo "Gary" Melendez; grandchildren, Ana Marie Diaz, Elisabeth Diaz, Kristine (Donte) Cosey, Jorge Diaz, Adolfo Diaz Jr., Leticia (Brennan) Collier, Adelyn (Jesus) Rodriguez, Cynthia Flores-Hernandez, Alonzo (Kelsey) Flores; 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Florentina (Dan) Sanders, Virginia Villalpando, Jose Villalpando, Reyna (Tim) Taggart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and many customers. In addition to her parents, Maria was also preceded in death by her siblings, Anita Villalpando, Santa Trinidad Suarez, Victoria Garza, Benjamin Villalpando, Peter Villalpando and Benita Olvera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, on Friday, November 13, 2020 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 noon.

