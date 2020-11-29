Marie (nee: Ruffalo) Penza

1935 - 2020

KENOSHA- Marie Carmella (nee: Ruffalo) Penza, 85, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Monica's Memory Care.

She was born on July 16, 1935 to the late Theodore and Rose (nee: DeBartello) Ruffalo in Kenosha.

Marie was united in marriage to George Nicholas Penza on May 31, 1958 at Holy Rosary Church

She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. After graduation she furthered her education by attending the U. W. Extension.

Marie worked as a crossing guard for many years and enjoyed seeing the children every day.

She took great care of her home and worked often in the yard. Above all, Marie was a devoted mother and grandmother who – "so really and truly" – loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Marie will be dearly missed by her children, Georgine Kudrna, Michelle Muzia and Gregory Penza; grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) Cooper, Andrea Penza, Laura (Lorenzo) Venegas, Gina, Anthony and Rita Muzia, and Katherine Kudrna and great grandchildren, Cecilia and Valentina. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, George, on January 17, 2016; siblings, Elaine Lees and Carl Ruffalo.

A public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Following visitation, Marie will be laid to rest at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Hospice Alliance, St. Monica's Memory Care and Alzheimer's Association.

The entire Penza family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff at St. Monica's and the caregivers at Hospice Alliance, Dee, Kate and Mohammad.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479