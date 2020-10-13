Marilyn Zacharias

July 2, 1932 - September 27, 2020

Marilyn Zacharias, 88, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Villa at Lincoln Park.

Marilyn was born on July 2, 1932 in Racine, the daughter of Edwin and Natalie (NEE: Koser) Frost. Marilyn worked for the Goodwill Inc. as a motivational speaker. She was also the founder of Insight, Inc. of Racine. She spent her career motivating people to live to their highest potential. Her motto was "give yourself approval" inspiring others toward self -confidence. She was a long- time member of Unity Church deeply inspired by her teacher LaVerne Bauer. She enjoyed reading, her daily spiritual practices and spending time with her family.

Marilyn was an inspiration to us all and showed us what unconditional love was all about. She will be deeply missed by her sons Thomas and Steven Zacharias, nieces Jodi Olson and Becky Hartwig, nephews Roland Lee and Paul Olson, granddaughter Lauren Bell as well as other relatives and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Natalie, sister Marjorie Olson and son Brian Zacharias.

Per Marilyn's wishes, private services were held.