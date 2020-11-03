Mark G. Taschner

1959 - 2020

Racine - Mark Gerard Taschner, age 61, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Milwaukee, January 24, 1959, and raised by his loving parents the late Raymond and Patricia Taschner (Nee: Wink) of South Milwaukee.

Mark is survived by his children (his pride and joy), Jack (Miriam) Taschner of Neenah, Danyelle Taschner of Racine, Kristin (Chad) Bonlender of Slinger. "Papa Tasch" will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren, Gradin, Santina, Mirella, Rafael, Josephine, Reed, Teagan, James, and Vincent; his brother, Paul (Joanie) Taschner of South Milwaukee; his sister, Anne (Jim) Nehls of Fredonia; former wife and mother of his children, Cindy Hazen (Nee:Thill), his lifelong friend Jeff Kresmer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and granddog Willow.

Mark was a simple man of few words but known to his family and friends for his quick wit and sense of humor.He showed great patience in teaching his grandchildren his many hobbies (shooting, playing ball, fishing, etc). Mark's firm handshakes, bear hugs, and "strongest finger in the world" will be forever missed.He loved the outdoors, including his trips to Florence, WI with Tim, and Walleye fishing with "Kres". He was an outstanding athlete, playing city league softball with his children into his 50's. Mark loved all Wisconsin sports teams and attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. He was an animal lover often saying he preferred dogs to people. Mark was good with his hands whether it be a home repair or anything mechanical and found it unacceptable to not do it himself. Integrity and honesty are the values he preached and lived up to, "A man is only as good as his word, kiddo.". Marko, you are forever in our hearts.

Due to COVID private services will be held. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 pm by going to the funeral home website, select Mark's page, select service and select live stream. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society. https://www.wihumane.org/donate

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com