Mark Henry Brusky

January 11, 1947 – October 21, 2020

RACINE - Mark H. Brusky, 73, was welcomed from his earthly life into the Holy Spirit on October 21, 2020.

Mark was born in Racine to the late Norbert and Joyce (nee Bergsbaken) Brusky on January 11, 1947. He was united in marriage to Cynthia A. Swencki on June 19, 1971.

Mark was a great man who loved his family. He was immensely proud of his kids. He was a quiet soul with many talents, simply put, a good man, with a memorable handshake. "The embodiment of the most interesting man in the world."

Left to cherish Mark's memories is his loving wife, Cynthia Brusky; children: Maxwell (Lindsey), Stefan (Barbara), Adrian, Noah (Brooke), and Quinn (Brian) Wutke; grandchildren: Henry, Claudia, Waylon, Braxton, and Mallory Brusky, and Axel and Layla Boero; step grandchildren: Tom and Kevin Lourigan; brothers and sisters: Joan (Frank) West, Paul (Janet) Brusky, Jeanne (Robert) O'Brien, Thomas (Sarah) Brusky, and Julie (Joseph) Rozkowski; sisters-in-laws: Alice Brusky and Debra Swencki; brother-in-law: Keith Griffen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mark is preceded in death by his brother, Peter Brusky; infant brother, Daniel Brusky; sister, Jane Griffen; and brother-in-law, Joel A. Swencki.

Per Mark's wishes, he has been cremated and a private family gathering has occurred. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfunealhomeinc.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Creekside Manor for their care and love they gave to Mark.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

(262)634-3361