Marsha L. Hunt

February 1, 1951 – November 5, 2020

RACINE – Marsha Lee Hunt, age 69, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Marsha was born in Chicago, IL on February 1, 1951 to the late Benjamin and Betty (nee: Johnson) Hunt. A 1969 graduate of JI Case High School, she went on to become a Registered Nurse from KTI School of Nursing in 1971. Being a nurse wasn't a job for Marsha…it was a way of life. She served the Kenosha community as a nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital before moving over to Oncology of Wisconsin, now known as Aurora Cancer Center, from where she retired in 2016 when her own health began to fail. If you save somebody's life…you are a hero, if you save thousands of lives…you are a nurse. Marsha truly was a heroic nurse. She dedicated her entire life to helping others in need.

Catholic by faith, Marsha was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine. In her spare time, Marsha had a great appreciation for the arts. She enjoyed attending theatrical plays & musicals, concerts, and listened to all genres of music – especially the classics of the 60's & 70's. Above all, Marsha loved spending time with her brothers & their wives, and thought of her nieces & nephews as her own children.

Surviving are her brothers, Bruce (Marty) Hunt and Robin (Nancy) Hunt; nephew, Ben (Michelle) Hunt; nieces, Megan (Sean) Hirsch and Amanda Jo (Jeff) Barker; great-nieces & nephews, Ashlyn Hunt, William Hunt, Gavin & Maddy Hirsch; cousins, other relatives, co-workers & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Marsha would not want any of her family & friends to risk their lives by gathering together during this pandemic. Instead, a celebration of her life will be planned when it is safe for all to gather, hopefully next summer. In memory of Marsha, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

