Martha Ann Domanik

1951 - 2020

Martha Ann Domanik , age 69, of Waterford, died October 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with her loving husband beside her. Martha was born to Jack and Kathleen (nee: Kratz) Becker October 18, 1951 in Kenosha. She grew up in the Kenosha and Racine area before graduating from Salem Central High School. Martha worked for SC Johnson in Racine as an Executive Secretary for many years before moving to the Waterford area in 1996. Martha met the love of her life in Joe Domanik and after their engagement were married January 23, 2004 in the Dominican Republic. Martha and Joe together loved to shake dice, travel, cruise to the Islands and show their classic cars at car shows. There is one thing Martha loved more than anything, that is Family; family get togethers and many wonderful friends. She will be dearly missed.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of sixteen years, Joe, three sisters, Jackie, Marcie, and Karen (Harry) Fischer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends.

Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Kathleen.

Martha's family would like to send out a heart warming thank you to the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Aurora Cancer Clinic for all the help and care and love they gave to Martha during her time of need.

Please join Joe for "Martha's Celebration of Life" at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr Burlington, WI 53105, Saturday November 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Martha's family suggest donations to VFW Post 11038.

