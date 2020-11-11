Marvin L. Thomforde

1932 - 2020

Sturtevant - Marvin Lester Thomforde, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ada, MN, October 17, 1932, son of the late Fred and Anna (Nee: Bremer)

Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth; children, Debra Thomforde of Reedsburg, WI, Mark (Tracy) Thomforde of Racine,WI; stepchildren, Suzanne (John) Gawelski, Sheri (Dan) Lechner, Michelle (Jeff) Lechner-Riehle; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell Thomforde (Paige), Douglas Thomforde, Conrad and Cedar Lechner-Riehle, Alyssa and Kaitlin Gawelski, John Lechner (Nicole), Sarah (Jack) Connelly; sister, Darlene Peterson; brother-in-law, Raymond (Janet) Otto; the Stoll, Jacob, and Tendeland families; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Loren, Willis, Orlaine, Wayne, Vernon, and Sharon.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9 – 9:30 am. A memorial service will follow at 9:30 am with Reverend Thomas Vathappallil officiating. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marvin's page, service, and select livestream. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Sebastian's Catholic Church or Our Harmony Club.org have been suggested.

