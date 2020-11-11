Menu
Marvin L. Thomforde

1932 - 2020

Sturtevant - Marvin Lester Thomforde, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ada, MN, October 17, 1932, son of the late Fred and Anna (Nee: Bremer)

Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth; children, Debra Thomforde of Reedsburg, WI, Mark (Tracy) Thomforde of Racine,WI; stepchildren, Suzanne (John) Gawelski, Sheri (Dan) Lechner, Michelle (Jeff) Lechner-Riehle; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell Thomforde (Paige), Douglas Thomforde, Conrad and Cedar Lechner-Riehle, Alyssa and Kaitlin Gawelski, John Lechner (Nicole), Sarah (Jack) Connelly; sister, Darlene Peterson; brother-in-law, Raymond (Janet) Otto; the Stoll, Jacob, and Tendeland families; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Loren, Willis, Orlaine, Wayne, Vernon, and Sharon.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9 – 9:30 am. A memorial service will follow at 9:30 am with Reverend Thomas Vathappallil officiating. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Marvin's page, service, and select livestream. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Sebastian's Catholic Church or Our Harmony Club.org have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
We will miss Uncle Marvin. He was truly a good man.
Cherry and Tom Smith
November 10, 2020
My family is praying for your family in this difficult time. The Hannett family.
Shawn Hannett
Friend
November 8, 2020
Shawn Hannett
November 8, 2020
You have our sympathy on the loss of Marv. We enjoyed his visits while at Uncle Kenny's and Aunt Darleen's. May he be at peace.
Blaine and Mary Peterson
November 8, 2020