Mary Buchaklian

1931 - 2020

Pewaukee - Mary Buchaklian, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on 23 November 2020. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon, September 15, 1931, daughter of the late Megerdich and Zabel (nee: Yessayan) Zoroghlian.

Mary came to the United States in 1961. On August 4, 1961she was united in marriage to John Buchaklian. They shared 59 wonderful years together. She was an active member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine. Mary and John owned and operated 1 Hour Maree Photo for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and entertaining family and friends. Mary constantly reminded us that "We don't just say I love you, we SHOW I love you," and that she did! She showed everyone that crossed her path that they were loved. By hard work and self-sacrifice she had the unique ability to identify people's needs and fulfill them. She was one of a kind, and "mother" to the entire Zoroghlian clan. Mary's motto was: "Duty, Love, Unity". She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor, who will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband, John Buchaklian; brother Jan Zoroghlian; and, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Garo Zoroghlian and Jirair Zoroghlian; and, two sisters Lucine Herian and Araxi Ovsepian.

Services will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, Racine, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. Mary will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be made in Mary's name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Mary's page, select service, and select live stream.

