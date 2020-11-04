Maryellyn Pierson ""Mary Miller""

1945 - 2020

Racine - Maryellyn Pierson, age 75, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center. Maryellyn was born on April 16, 1945 in Seattle, WA.

Maryellyn graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1963". In her younger years, she was employed as a nursing aide at the original St. Mary's Hospital and later volunteered at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was also a volunteer with AA and had served as regional secretary. Maryellyn will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family and her Lord Jesus.

Maryellyn will be dearly missed by her children, Michael Roger "Mickey" Miller, John Miller, Cynthia Miller, Kristina Miller; grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Mitchell, and Nicholas Miller; great-grandson, Kayden; other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Thursday, November 5, 2020, 5-6 pm. A prayer service will follow at 6 pm. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center 2 West for their loving and compassionate care..

