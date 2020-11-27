Mauritta A. "Rita" MarnellNee: Meyer

December 16, 1931 - November 24, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Mauritta A. "Rita" Marnell, age 88, left this world on Tuesday November 24, 2020 to join her husband Anthony J. Marnell, age 93, who passed away one week earlier on Tuesday November 17, 2020. Mauritta was born in Chippewa Falls, WI. on December 16, 1931, to the late Edwin and Eleanor (nee: Geissler) Meyer.

On June 30, 1951, Rita married the love of her life, Anthony J. Marnell, and have since shared nearly seventy beautiful years together.

Rita was employed as a "lunch lady" in the Racine unified school district for many years.

Rita was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

She belonged to the Vittoria Colonna Lodge at Roma Lodge, the sisterhood behind Racine's Italian Festival.

For many years Rita played on a bocce league with her long-time friends.

She also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and hitting the slot machines.

An excellent cook, Rita will be remembered for her delicious Italian meals and her amazing cookies.

Above all, Rita will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Rita will be dearly missed by her children, Cheryl (Jose) Pedroza, Anthony (Estie) Marnell Jr; grandchildren, Anthony and Kealy; step grandchildren, Diamanda and Magon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for both Rita and Anthony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29th, 2:00-4:00 pm, with a service at 4:00. A private entombment for them will be held later in the week at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. To view the service online, visit Anthony's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.

