Melvin W. Kraschnewski

1927 - 2020

RACINE-Melvin William Kraschnewski, 92, passed away peacefully in his home, joining his beloved Idelle on October 31, 2020.

He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on November 2, 1927, the son of William and Catherine (nee: Rudolph) Kraschnewski, and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1945. Education was important to the future engineer and he received Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Wisconsin. A hardworking and talented engineer, Melvin designed a variety of machinery for John Deere and Bucyrus International, Inc., throughout his career. His designs changed the earth-moving industry, their impact still felt today as he holds several United States patents for his work.

On June 19, 1950, Melvin was united in marriage to the love of his life, Idelle Ann Holseth, and the couple was married for a very happy 65 years until Idelle passed in 2015. Melvin and Idelle enjoyed many hobbies together, including international travel, playing cards, bike rides, bowling and annual trips to St. Germain, La Crescent and Washington Island. Melvin and Idelle prioritized special visits and traditions with their grandchildren, including dedicated fandom at sporting and school events, fishing trips around the state, and annual Christmas and birthday shopping outings.

Beyond his paramount role as doting husband, he cherished being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his children: Jeffrey (Judy) Kraschnewski and Susan (Edward Lochanski) Kraschnewski and John Kis; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Idelle, and daughter Kathy (nee: Kraschnewski) Kis.

Once he retired, and caught up on his honey-do list, Melvin spent hours writing spiritual books in which he shared his thoughts on religion from his "92+ years' experience." His writings described his strong faith and unconditional love for Idelle.

Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home, Friday November 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jack Gilbert, will be celebrated at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine on Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 AM; visitation starting at 9:00 AM until start of service.

Melvin will be laid to rest next to Idelle at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Melvin's dedicated end-of-life caregivers, Barbara and Adam Tokarz, who added loving comfort.

