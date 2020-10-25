Michael A. Langlois

1980 - 2020

RACINE- Michael Alexander Langlois, 40, passed away on October 21, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

He was born in Milwaukee on February 1, 1980 the son of Robert and Patricia (nee: Carlson) Langlois.

Michael was a proud Firefighter and EMT for the Racine Fire Department for 13 years.

When Michael wasn't working you could find him splitting a bucket of beers with one of his many friends or brothers at his favorite bar. He was a huge sports fan and loved watching the Brewers, Packers, Badgers and North Carolina Tarheels. His wide smile that lit up a room and infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Michael will be dearly missed by his parents, Robert and Patricia; brothers, Adrian (Marna) Langlois, Erik (Jennifer) Langlois; grandparents, Eunice Carlson and Edwin Langlois; nieces, Averie and Landrie Langlois; nephews, Andrew and Brooks Langlois; other relatives, dear friends and fellow firefighters.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allen Carlson and grandmother, Mavis Langlois.

A public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a private service to follow for immediate family.

By the request of the family, please adhere to social distancing protocol and wearing of masks. Thank you for understanding.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Racine Fire Department or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479