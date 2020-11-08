Michael F. Cuccia

1956 - 2020

Racine - Michael Francis Cuccia, CPA, age 64, passed away unexpectedly with pneumonia Monday, November 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Fresno CA, June 26, 1956, son of the late Dominic and Maxine (Nee:Duwell) Cuccia and grew up in Racine.

Mike graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1974" and furthered his education earning a BS in Accounting from UW Parkside. On March 25, 1978, he was united in marriage to Christine Beckett. Mike was self employed as Michael F. Cuccia CPA Inc for over 40 years. He was a member of Roma Lodge and was very community minded supporting many local charitable organizations. He will be remembered for his big heart and was a mentor to many. Mike loved his Harleys and Mustangs, travels to Florida, and a good cigar around his fire pit. Above all he treasured time spent with family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather "PopE", uncle and brother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, Christine; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Cuccia–Grays and Kevin Grays; granddaughter, Giana; siblings, Michelle (Frank) Mazzie, Peter A. Cuccia, Doreen (Roger) Schmitz, Thomas (Mary) Cuccia; in-laws, Dennis (Sandy) Beckett; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4-6 pm. A Remembering Service will follow at 6 pm. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

