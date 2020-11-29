Michael J. Foy

1950 - 2020

RACINE - Michael J. Foy, age 70, lost his second battle with cancer on Tuesday November 24th, 2020 surrounded by love and his two favorite girls. Michael was born in Madison on November 4, 1950, son of the late Edward and Lorraine (nee: Hall) Foy. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his stepfather Arthur Gerfen.

Mike graduated from Madison East High School in 1968, where he excelled as a baseball and football player. Mike then went on to UW-Lacrosse where he was named captain of their football team. Mike graduated from UW-La Crosse with a degree in Business and then earned his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduation, Mike worked in Human Resources at JI Case, Danfoss and In-Sink-Erator in Racine. He retired in 2014 after 20 years with In-Sink-Erator. During his working career, Mike developed many friendships and was then able to maintain many of them throughout his life.

Mike and Ellen spent 24 wonderful years together- working side by side, golfing, sailing at the South Shore Yacht Club and traveling often to Madison (U RAH RAH), Door County and Mackinac Island. Mike played a very special role as step-father to Ellen's daughter, Katie, where he felt blessed to be an additional support during every aspect of her life. After retiring, Mike and Ellen loved spending the winters in Florida at their condo at Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myers. This was Mike's version of paradise- golfing and swimming every day, driving around in "Rum Runner" their golf cart and drinking a beer at the Tiki Bar surrounded by their best friends and family.

Mike will be dearly missed by his wife, Ellen; step-daughter, Katie Sweetman (fiancé, Brady Lloyd); brothers, Jim Foy, Peter (Karen) Foy; mother-in-law, Joyce Sabinash; brothers-in-law, Bob (Mary) Sabinash, Mike (Wendi) Sabinash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Due to these unprecedented times, a private mass and ceremony will be held for Mike's family. If you would like to virtually join us for the mass, it will be available through Sacred Heart's website www.SacredHeartRacine.com from 12pm-1pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020. We look forward to celebrating Mike's amazing life with friends and family outdoors in the summertime.

Mike, we hope you're enjoying that cheeseburger in paradise, pouring yourself a cold one with your toes in the sand.

Mike served on the Board of Directors for Lakeside Curative Services for the disabled and the family would like any memorials to be made to them in order to benefit their worthwhile mission.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com