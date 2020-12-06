Michael R. Johnson

Michael R. Johnson, 72, Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away at home on November 28th, 2020.

Michael was a William Horlick High School graduate. He was a long-time employee of Western Publishing. In his spare time, he loved driving his Mustang in the desert with his wife and friends, he was a member of the Wisconsin Early Mustangers club. Marnee and Mike were avid Golden Retriever fans and shared their love and home with Shelbee, Rusty, and Elsa at the time of his passing. Mike dedicated many years as a coach and active board member for Racine Youth Sports.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Marnee Johnson, his sister Linda Johnson and brother Steven Johnson. He was preceded in death by his sister Patty Johnson. Mike also leaves behind his two sons, Richard Johnson and Robert (Krystal) Johnson. He will be missed dearly by his three granddaughters, Adara, Allie, and Miley. Mike was preceded in death early in life by his wife Katherine Johnson, mother of Richard and Robert.

The family is planning services to be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers or cards the family asks that donations be made to Racine Youth Sports, a non-profit that he spent many years as a dedicated board member.