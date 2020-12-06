Michael Robert Hovorka

Michael Robert Hovorka, born October 22, 2020, received his wings to heaven on Thursday November 26, 2020. Michael is survived by his parents, Kristen Hanson and Joshua (Angela) Hovorka; brothers, Joshua John Hovorka II and Maximus Allen Hovorka; grandparents, Michael and Mary Hanson, Robert and Norma Hovorka, Michele Cleveland; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Hanson,

A Private Celebration of Life will be held for Michael.

