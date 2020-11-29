Menu
Michael Schmidt
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Michael Schmidt

1955 - 2020

Michael Schmidt. Age 65 a resident of Kenosha, died November 22nd, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of his life partner Susan Keul.

Born in Frankfurt Germany on April 14th, 1955 he was the son of the late Walter and Elsbeth Schmidt.

He came to the United States as a child and was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, after which time he worked as a steel fabricator. His life career was at Peter Pirsch, Putsmeister, Martin Peterson and retired from Allied Welding Inc.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Chris Schmidt.

Michael was a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor. He was especially close to his friends and family. Michael will be remembered as a great carpenter and as a true friend.

A private service was held in his honor.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
