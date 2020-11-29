Mikael Garoukian

1927 - 2020

RACINE – Mikael Garoukian, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mike was born in Racine on January 28, 1927 to the late Varteres and Manan (nee Hoogasian) Garoukian. He married the former Alice "Elsie" Hachikian and was married for 63 years. Mike graduated from Horlick High School in January 1945 after which he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He graduated from UW Madison BBA in January 1951 and received his MBA from Marquette University in 1964. He retired at the age of 91 after working for 65 years for Johnson Office Corporation and Johnson Henrickson as Vice President/Treasurer. Mike served on the altar at St Mesrob since childhood. He served as a deacon. He was an Armenian language teacher in the Church and a Sunday School Teacher. He was a Diocesan Delegate for over 30 years and a Parish Council Member. Mike also served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA and long-time member at the Y with many friends there. He was also a founding member of the Optimist Club. Mike was a lifelong Cubs fan.

Survivors are wife Alice "Elsie" (Hachikian) Garoukian; son Mikael V. (Victoria Kies) Garoukian; daughter Karen (Anthony L. Ferraro) Garoukian Ferraro; grandchildren Zachary, Nina, Samantha, Rachel, and Mikael. Sister, Mariam Sahakian; Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Julie Petersen, Art Petersen, Sandy Engel, John Engel, John Hachikian, Virginia Hachikian, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous dear friends.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service was held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church are suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com