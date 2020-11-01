Mitzi Yvonne Frances Hausner

January 3, 1936 - October 29, 2020

RACINE – Mitzi Yvonne Frances Hausner, 84 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Mitzi was born in Sioux Falls, SD on January 3, 1936 to the late Harry S. and Clara (nee Knutson) Artz. On November 28, 1959, Mitzi married Lester Hausner. She graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls in 1959. Mitzi was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota and Illinois. After retiring from teaching, Mitzi was a seamstress in the Chicago area before moving to Racine. She was a devoted animal lover, often volunteering to work with various animal organizations. Mitzi was also a member of St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church for over 25 years.

Survivors include her husband, Lester Hausner; daughter, Lynn Marie Hauser of Zion, IL; granddaughter, Claire Goecke of Maryland; and her great grandson, Trevor Goecke.

In keeping with Mitzi's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Mary's by the Lake Parish in her memory.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com