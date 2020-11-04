Morris Dean Sims Sr.

Racine, WI - Morris Dean Sims Sr., age 83, passed away on October 22, 2020 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI., 12:00pm. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in the Veterans Section in Graceland Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home website for his full obituary.

