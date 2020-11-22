Menu
Nancy G. Hougard
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Nancy G. Hougard

December 14, 1932 – November 17, 2020

Nancy Greta Hougard, 87, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:30am, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Brian Crane and Rev. Don Hougard officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to Racine Lutheran High School.

Please see Wednesday's edition of The Journal Times or the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
3700 Washington Avenue
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
3700 Washington Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
