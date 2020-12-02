Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Louise Terpstra
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Nancy Louise Terpstra

April 12, 1957 – November 21, 2020

RACINE – Nancy Louise Terpstra, 63, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Racine on April 12, 1957, daughter of the late Martin and Lois (Née: Neu) Terpstra.

Nancy enjoyed golfing and crocheting. She also loved to spend time in her garden and cooking for her family. She loved her family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, her loving companion, Bill Stayanovich; son, Ryan (Amanda Aviles) Dobbie; grandchildren, Lashaun Dobbie, Christopher Dobbie, Rianna Dobbie, Charlotte Dobbie; brother William (Linda) Terpstra; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Truesdale.

In accordance with Nancy's wishes, services will be private for the family.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.