Warren and Janice Nienow

Warren and Janice (nee. Pepper) Nienow

Waterford - Warren and Janice Nienow, ages 79 and 78, passed away three days apart. Graveside services for both of them will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020, officiated by Pastor George Schlagel. Full military honors for Warren will immediately follow. Please meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am for the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500  


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
