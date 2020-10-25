Norma Mae Woodward

RACINE – Norma M. Woodward, 61, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for a visitation. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. There will also be a visitation on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A procession to Sylvania Cemetery will follow the service.

