Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Mae Woodward

Norma Mae Woodward

RACINE – Norma M. Woodward, 61, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for a visitation. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. There will also be a visitation on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A procession to Sylvania Cemetery will follow the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Oct
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.