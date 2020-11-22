Menu
Norman Charles "Norm" Weitkum

RACINE - Norman "Norm" Charles Weitkum, 87, passed away late Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at Kenosha Place.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM. A few words will be said about Norm at 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Friday after the visitation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Norm's services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will follow immediately after services at the funeral home. Norm's final resting spot will be with his wife, Bev, at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
