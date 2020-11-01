Menu
Patricia Irma Rosenberg

Patricia I. Rosenberg, 86, was called home by her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Limited attendance funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday morning for her congregation and school community.

Pat's Committal Service is open to everyone, also on Saturday, November 7 at 11:30am at West Lawn Memorial Park. We'll gather near the pond.

Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary. www.purath-strand.com

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral service
Trinity Lutheran Church
Nov
7
Committal
11:30a.m.
West Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
