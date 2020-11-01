Patricia J. Hartman(Nee: Kern)

March 4, 1952 - October 29, 2020

OF RACINE - Patricia J. Hartman, age 68, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was born in Racine, March 4, 1952 daughter of the late Alfred and Betty (Nee: Christensen) Kern.

Patricia was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School, "Class of 1971". On November 12, 1977, Patricia was united in marriage to Edward J. Hartman. She was employed by Jacobson and Walker's Mfg. Patricia was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed socializing with friends and going out. Above all she cherished time spent with her family, especially her granddaughter, and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Edward of forty-two years; daughter, Kimberly Johnson; son Brian Hartman; granddaughter, Dylan; brother, Richard (Sandy) Kern; sister, Elizabeth (Steven) Pesek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation at 10:00 until time of Mass at the Church.

Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

A very special thank you to All the nurses and doctors at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, ICU.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com