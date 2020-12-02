Patricia J. (Essmus) Micnovicz

December 28, 1929 - November 27, 2020

RACINE – Partricia "Pat" Jean Micnovicz, 90, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Autumn Oakes in Oak Creek.

She was born on December 28, 1929 to the late William and Bessie (nee:Dvoracek) Essmus in Racine. Pat was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On September 17, 1949, Pat was united in marriage to Edward J. Micnovicz at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Pat was an avid bowler and enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Pat is survived by her children, Tom (Debi) Micnovicz and Terri (Tom) Garcia; grandchildren, Craig (Chrissy) Micnovicz, Amy (Kevin) Micnovicz, Beth Desai and Elliott Garcia; great grandchildren, Cypress, Covin, Carson, Jason and Aryan. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Edward on December 16, 2016.

Pat has been laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.

A special thank you to the loving staff at Autumn Oakes and Auberry House for their loving care.

