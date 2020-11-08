Patricia Mae Peterson

1941 – 2020

Racine – Patricia Mae Peterson (nee Perkins), 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. A funeral ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. A private service of committal and interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please visit Patricia's tribute page on www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com for the full obituary and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361