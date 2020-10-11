Patrick Aldred Scaife

AUSTELL, GA (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Patrick A. Scaife, 48, passed away at Tranquility Cobb Hospice in Georgia on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Family and friends are all invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral on Thursday evening for visitation and viewing from 5-7 p.m. Patrick's Homegoing will be held for his immediate family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid, the family would appreciate everyone's understanding in keeping the attendance to the family only on Friday. He will be interred at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home's website on Monday for a full obituary.

