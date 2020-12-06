Paul A. Clausen

2-18-37 – 11-30-20

RACINE - Paul A. Clausen, age 83, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at Burlington Aurora Hospital, with his loving wife, Sandie, by his side.

Paul was born in Waseca, MN on Feb 18, 1937 to Willard and Luella (Lindmeyer) Clausen. He lived his early years in MN, before his family moved to Racine, WI when he was 12 years old. Paul graduated from Racine Horlick High School in 1955, and was a proud member of the Rebel basketball team. He enjoyed attending his high school reunions and more recently his weekly breakfasts with Horlick Rebels alumni.

Paul married Sandra Hansen on Oct 1, 1960 and reached the milestone of 60 years of marriage this year. Together they raised two children.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard, 32nd Red Arrow Division and was stationed in Olympia, WA. When he returned from the service in 1962, Paul joined J.I. Case Company. In 1973, the family relocated to Battle Creek, MI, where Paul started working at Clark Equipment. Paul and Sandie moved to Lexington, KY in 1984, when Paul transferred there with Clark. He retired from Clark in 1992. In 1993, he decided he wasn't quite ready for retirement, and he and Sandie moved to Fort Wayne, IN, where Paul was employed with Wayne Metals. They remained in Ft Wayne until 2015, when they returned to Racine to be closer to family.

Paul was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing and watching golf. He instilled the love of the game in his children and grandchildren, and his golf tips have helped many golfers improve their game. He developed many friendships on the golf course, and was always a welcome member of any foursome. Paul shot five holes in one, as well as an even more elusive double eagle. He made his last hole in one at the age of 80.

Paul and Sandie enjoyed traveling, and were able to see a lot of the world, including Thailand, Italy, France, London, Mexico, Belgium, and many places in the U.S. They took the grandchildren on annual vacations, and passed on their love of travel to them. After Paul's retirement in 1996, they wintered in Satellite Beach, FL for 20 years, where Paul could golf even in the winter months. The grandchildren have many fond memories of visiting Florida and going to Disney with Grandma and Grandpa. Grandpa didn't enjoy many of the rides, but he was always willing to wait on a bench while the kids had their fun.

Paul was a dedicated member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and took comfort in his faith. He was also a member of the American Legion, Harvey Funk Post 494.

Paul loved spending time with his family, and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching their recitals, concerts, and sporting events. His grandchildren thought he was very wise, and always wanted him as their partner when playing card games or Trivial Pursuit. Paul and Sandie enjoyed their nightly glass (or two) of wine, while watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and political news shows.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife Sandie, his daughter Pamela (Greg) Leisgang, his son Gregory (Ginny) Clausen, and his grandchildren Josh and Erik Dolson, and Greer Clausen. He is also survived by his sisters Chris Miller and Carmen (Bill) Mortensen, sisters-in-law Suzanne (Carl) Regenaur, Kathleen (George) Jorgensen, Judy Clausen, brother-in-law Lee (Diane) Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Lloyd and June Hansen, his brothers Clare and John, sister-in-law Margie Hansen, brother-in-law Nick Miller, nephews David Clausen and Ryan Hansen, and special family friend Jeanne Kuehl.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Paul's life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection have been suggested by the family.

