Paul D. Rice

July 18, 1949 – November 18, 2020

Troy, MI (formerly of Racine) – Paul Douglas Rice, age 71, passed away peacefully in Troy, MI under the compassionate care of Beaumont Hospice on Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020.

Paul was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1949 to the late Francis "Frank" and Mabel (nee: Jarstad) Rice. He was a 1969 graduate of Washington Park High School. He went on Kenosha Technical College before studying mechanical engineering at Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lorenz University. Proud of his country, Paul served with the United States Air Force in Germany.

A true love match, he was united in marriage with Margaret Herdt on October 26, 1985. He often said "she is my everything"! Paul began his career with American Motors before being transferred to Troy, MI to work for Chrysler. While in Michigan, he also was employed as a lead design engineer at Tunkers North America, senior project manager at MTS North America, former quality manager at Bleichert and facility program manager at BASF.

Paul was a great resource for IT & computers. He was a great computer mentor for his sister, JoAnn and sisters-in-law, Joan & Rita. They thought Paul was exceptionally funny and talked with him almost daily. He could often be found on peaceful walks in the woods and would make walking sticks out of tree branches he found along the way, often sharing them with family members & local nursing homes. Above all, Paul & Margaret were the "babies" of their families and, as such, were especially loved always by their older siblings.

Surviving are his loving wife, Margaret Rice; sisters, JoAnn Clickner & Karen Rice; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Linda & Karen Rice; Dorothy Byer, Emmert Dose, Alice (Robert) Markus, Joanne (Walter) Stobb, Joan Schinkowitch and Rita (Don) Nienhaus; nieces, nephews (special nephew, Mike Schinkowitch), other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne & Joe Rice; sisters-in-law, Carol Dose, Alice (Robert) Markus, brothers-in-law, John Leuker, Tom Clickner, Richard Byer and Donald Schinkowitch; and by Margaret's parents, Alex and Marie Herdt.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, private services will be held with entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Paul, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

