Paulette Iverson

1945 - 2020

RACINE- Paulette Iverson, 75, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints Racine. She was born on January 26, 1945 to Irma Petersen and Paul Glass in Jacksonville, FL.

On October 8, 1988, Paulette was united in marriage to Robert Iverson at First Evangelical Church in Racine.

She was employed at Bank of Elmwood retiring in 2007 after many years of service.

Paulette was a faithful member of First Evangelical Church, and served on The Ladies Aid, and Altar Guild.

Along with her husband, Paulette found great enjoyment in golf, petanque, and traveling on many European and Hawaiian vacations. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., especially The Villages of Florida.

Above all else, spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.

Paulette will be missed by her husband, Robert; daughter, Karen (Michael) Zielinski of Wauwatosa; step-children, Rachel (Max) Salassi of Juneau, Alaska and Trisha (Peter) Pumper of Milladore, WI; grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Shelby, Lillian, Madeline, Abigail and Simon; sister, Darlene (John) Crum of Marietta, GA; nephew, Ben; and nieces, Katelyn and Nicole. She is further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends including her church family.

Paulette is preceded in death by her mother, Irma.

Funeral service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Following services she will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Paulette's funeral service will be recorded and available to view on the church's you tube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/FirstracineOrg/featured

Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering.

Please refrain from physical contact with the family. They will look forward to hugs in the future when it is safe. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

